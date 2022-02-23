Robert Lee Bass, Jr.: February 22, 2022.

Lee, the son of Robert Lee “Bud,” and Marion Fletcher Bass, was born in Sumter County on January 28, 1946.

A native of Leslie, Georgia, Lee was known to love life and his family most of all. He graduated from Union High School in Leslie in 1964, where he was selected as Most Athletic and Mr. Union High School by his peers. Graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Lee was known by his many friends as Lee “Large Mouth” Bass. Following graduation, he served in the Georgia National Guard for six years as a medic and sharpshooter.

Lee loved life and loved people! His favorite saying was, “The principal business of life is to enjoy it,” and he lived his life in just that manner. A retired sales representative from Coca-Cola, Lee also worked for R.C. Cola and Flint Beverage—traveling all over South Georgia, seeing old friends and making new ones, he never met a stranger. It would often take him four hours to walk a mile, because Lee was known to stop and talk to anyone he saw along the way. Everyone had a story, and he had a story for them. He would always come home with a beautiful bouquet of flowers he had picked along the way. He loved nature and birds, and often commented when seeing a bluebird that it was “the bluebird of happiness.” Lee loved to fish and then give the fish away. He loved to tease and joke with anyone he talked to. A lifelong student and lover of politics, there was always a conversation to be had or story to tell. A member of the First United Methodist Church in Dawson, he always loved participating in communion.

Lee is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Anne Johnson Bass of Dawson; his daughters, Cheri Bass Foltz of Savannah and her husband, Alex; Dawn Bass Harrison of Atlanta and her husband, Trey; Dee Bass of Chattanooga, TN, and her husband, Josh Lindsay; Teresa Freeman of Dawson and her husband, Robby; Paige Johnson of Cobb and her husband, Ken; his son-in-law Rex Icard of Dawson; his sister Mary Beth Bass Brownlee of Valdosta and her husband, Joe; his brother Chris Savage of Tallahassee; his nine grandchildren, Harper Harrison, Roan Bass Lindsay, River Foltz, Keaton Icard (Casey), Garret Freeman (Victoria), Hunter Icard, Gable Freeman, Challis Garey, Carlin Garey; his two great-grandchildren, Raelyn Icard and Remington Freeman; and his niece, Elizabeth Brownlee. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Lee is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Icard, his uncle, Harold Fletcher, and his stepmother, Elizabeth Bass. He is also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith Savage.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, at First United Methodist Church in Dawson at 10a.m., with funeral services to follow immediately at 11am. A private ceremony for the family will be held graveside following the church services at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.

Family and friends will be received at the home of his wife Anne Bass in Dawson.