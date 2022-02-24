Schley County girls to host Pelham in second round of state tournament

Published 4:05 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County freshman point guard Jesstynie Scott and the rest of the Lady Wildcats will face the Pelham Lady Hornets in the second round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Tournament on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m. at Schley County High School. ATR Archive

ELLAVILLE – Having dispatched Warren County in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Tournament, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (18-4), the #1 seed out of Region 5A-Public, will face the 18-2 Lady Hornets of Pelham (PHS) in the second round on Friday, February 25 at Schley County High School.

The Lady Hornets are the #3 seed out of Region 1A-Public and they went over to Claxton and defeated the Lady Tigers 54-20 in their first round game on Tuesday, February 23. The Lady Wildcats will get a much tougher test from PHS, but should they survive and advance, they will play the winner between Clinch County and Commerce on either March 1 or 2.

If Schley County defeats the Lady Hornets and the Region 8A-Public 3-seeded Commerce Lady Tigers defeat Clinch County, the #1 seed out of Region 2A-Public, then the Lady Wildcats will host their third round game against Commerce.

Should both Schley County and Clinch County win their second round games, however, being that they are both #1 seeds out of their respective regions, where they will play each other may depend on the flip of a coin.

First things first, however, as the Lady Wildcats will be facing a much tougher foe in the Lady Hornets than what they faced in Warren County. Tip off for Friday night’s second round game from the Schley County gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.

