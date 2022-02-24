Schley County girls to host Pelham in second round of state tournament

ELLAVILLE – Having dispatched Warren County in the first round of the GHSA Class A-Public State Tournament, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (18-4), the #1 seed out of Region 5A-Public, will face the 18-2 Lady Hornets of Pelham (PHS) in the second round on Friday, February 25 at Schley County High School.

The Lady Hornets are the #3 seed out of Region 1A-Public and they went over to Claxton and defeated the Lady Tigers 54-20 in their first round game on Tuesday, February 23. The Lady Wildcats will get a much tougher test from PHS, but should they survive and advance, they will play the winner between Clinch County and Commerce on either March 1 or 2.

If Schley County defeats the Lady Hornets and the Region 8A-Public 3-seeded Commerce Lady Tigers defeat Clinch County, the #1 seed out of Region 2A-Public, then the Lady Wildcats will host their third round game against Commerce.

Should both Schley County and Clinch County win their second round games, however, being that they are both #1 seeds out of their respective regions, where they will play each other may depend on the flip of a coin.

First things first, however, as the Lady Wildcats will be facing a much tougher foe in the Lady Hornets than what they faced in Warren County. Tip off for Friday night’s second round game from the Schley County gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.