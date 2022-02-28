Green Wesley “Buddy” Norman: February 25, 2022

Green Wesley “Buddy” Norman, 83, of Sale City died Friday, February 25, 2022 at his residence in Sale City. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 28 at Sale City Baptist Church with interment in Sale City Cemetery. Rev. Tim Bozeman will officiate.

Born June 4, 1938 in Rose Hill, GA, Mr. Norman was the son of the late Raymond Dozier Norman and Alma Maldys Taylor Norman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nita Norman. Mr. Norman was retired from the United States Army, after 20 years of service. He was a farmer and a member of Pebble City Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carol S. Norman of Sale City; one daughter, Deborah Y. Coker (Kevin) of Newton; two sons, Patrick Wesley Norman (Connie) of Sale City and Anthony Dozier Norman (Angela) of Americus; two sisters, Opal DeBarry of Sale City and Rita Norman of Valdosta; six grandchildren, Wesley Norman, Shealy Norman (Kelly George), Cody Coker (Madison), Caitlin Donalson (Jenn), Ragan Norman, Noah Norman; step grandchildren, Blake Green (Brenda), Clint Green (Jessica), Erin Lutz (Alex), Justin Miller (Gina); “adopted half step son”, Mike Briggs; and a number of great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m., Monday, one hour before services, at Sale City Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Sale City Baptist Church, Sale City, GA 31784.

Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

