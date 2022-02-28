Kimberly Sadecky Named SGTC Student of Excellence

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Kimberly Sadecky of Montezuma was honored recently as the Student of Excellence for February on South Georgia Technical College’s Americus campus. Sadecky studies Criminal Justice and was nominated by her instructor, Teresa McCook.

“I nominated Kimberly because of all she brings to South Georgia Tech,” McCook said. “She has excellent work ethics and she has maintained a 4.00 GPA while enrolled here. She is involved outside of the classroom as well. She is a member of the student government and the National Technical Honor Society.”

Sadecky, who also recently won first place in the Job Interview event at the Georgia SkillsUSA competition, said “I’m excited to be the overall Student of Excellence winner. I hope every student has a wonderful experience at South Georgia Tech like I’ve had.”

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

For this month, SGTC recognized students in health and personal services programs. In addition to Sadecky, the nominees included Jasmine Williams of Bonaire, Practical Nursing, nominated by Jennifer Childs; Derrick Carson of Butler, Culinary Arts, nominated by Ricky Watzlowick; Christianna Smith of Albany, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Jaye Cripe; Brandon Price of Americus, Barbering, nominated by Andre Robinson; and Sha’Brea Hicks of Cordele, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea Lusane McKenzie.

As the winner, Sadecky was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for her accomplishments. Additionally, her name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.