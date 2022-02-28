Tooty Tots celebrates Black History Month

It was a beautiful Saturday afternoon which hinted at spring. On February 26, 2002, the staff and students of Tooty Tots welcomed the community for a celebration. The owner of Tooty Tots, Jackie Holmes and her staff took special care to ensure the train depot on Jackson Street was outfitted for a great time. Bedecked in balloon arrangements, providing music and offering lunch, a group gathered at the depot to take in a rich history lesson while surrounded by friends and neighbors. The 2022 event was held in memory Derrika Holmes, who brought her own special version of black history.

The students, complete with matching t-shirts and the young ladies wearing colorful tutus, offered up a remembrance of some notable black contributors to American History. There was a great opportunity to learn more about our history through personalities such as Condoleezza Rice, Jesse Owens, Booker T. Washington, Mae Johnson, Freedom Riders and many others.

As the students offered their lessons the enthusiasm grew. Sumter County Middle School Cheerleaders brought to the event a creative way of teaching a history lesson by offering song, dramatic renderings and dance. Some of the cultural changing persons included names such Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas. Robin Humphreys and a drum circle offered an anthem. The Holmes Family Choir then offered their special vocal renderings. After enjoying the talent of our neighbors, the audience was introduced to Tooty Tots’ staff.

Kayla Holmes, one of Tooty Tots’ directors, states the daycare serves about 40 students in two different locations, one on North Lee Street, and another on Winn Street. The Black History program is done annually during the month of February. As owner Jackie Holmes states of the students, “It is important, it is imperative they get this message, and I can promise you, at Jackie’s Little Tooty Tots, they will.” As for the students, they offered one statement. “Together we go hand in hand. You are you. I am me. We both are special, we are we.”