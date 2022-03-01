Coach Fedd to meet with parents

Coach Fedd, the new Sumter County High School head football coach will be meeting with parents on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6:30 pm. If you have or know of a student who is planning on playing varsity or middle school football, please attend this meeting for information on the upcoming season. The meeting will be held in the auditorium of Sumter County High School. Come meet the new coach and get excited about a great season of football! Go Panthers!