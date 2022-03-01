Early voting turnout for District Three BOC seat

As of 5pm on Monday, February 28, 2022, 106 votes have been cast for the District Three seat of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. Citizens have requested 14 absentee ballots, none of which have been received back. Early voting started on February 21 and will continue until March 11. For this period of time, all votes will be cast at the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center at 1800 South Lee Street from 8am-5pm.

Election day is Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 7am to 7pm. On the 15th, voters will need to make their choice at their regular precinct. Precincts which will be open on March 15th are Plains, Concord United Methodist Church, Leslie Civic Center, Thompson (SW Volunteer Fire Department), Jimmy Carter Airport, Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center and the Agricultural Center. Voters who typically vote at these precincts may be eligible to vote in this race. However, only voters in District Three will be eligible to cast as vote, as this is not a Sumter County wide race.

Friday, March 4, 2022, will be the last day to submit an absentee ballot application should you wish to cast your vote in this manner. If you would like to request an absentee ballot, please call the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 229.928.4580. The office is located on the main floor of the Sumter County Courthouse at 500 W. Lamar Street in Americus. For more information to include seeing a map and a sample ballot for District Three of Sumter County Board of Commissioners, please visit sumtercountygaelections. us. On this page you will find a link to the Georgia Secretary of State office, which will allow you to see your voter and registration information as well as request an absentee ballot.

Candidates vying for the position are Scott Hood, Nadine Pope, J.C. “Jim” Reid, Jr. and Ethan Wolfe. Please cast your vote for the voice which will be representing yours. It is imperative. It is privilege. It is freedom.

*The article will be updated as the Americus Times Recorder receives the latest news from the Board of Elections.