Georgia Power sponsors Internship Coordination meeting with educational partners

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford (third from left) and Georgia Power’s and SGTC Board of Directors Chairman Don Porter (second from right) are shown above with individuals included in the Internship Coordination Meeting recently. Also shown are Sumter County Schools Young Farmer Coordinator Phillip Gentry, SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers, SGTC Director of Business and Industry Services, Sumter County Schools CTAE Director John Drew, and Dr. Don Gilman, IGNITE CCA President and CEO along with Georgia Power Education Coordinator Kim Weaver, SCS Work Based Learning Coordinator Betty Suggs, SGTC Institutional Effectiveness and Grants Coordinator Nancy Fitzgerald and Heidi Goodin of the Chattahoochee Flint RESA office. Not shown is Georgia Power Talent Acquisition’s Kenny Holiday. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Power local manager Don Porter, who also serves as the Chairman of the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors, sponsored a Georgia Power internship coordination meeting with local educational partners recently at South Georgia Technical College to discuss Georgia Power’s support of education and share information about the company’s summer internship program.

“South Georgia Technical College’s partnership with Georgia Power is reinforced and strengthened every time we get together,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.  “We enjoyed learning more about the Georgia Power Company summer internships and the opportunities for high school and college students.  South Georgia Technical College is looking forward to being the next link in that pipeline to Georgia Power through our Electrical Lineworker Program.”

Porter, along with Georgia Power Education Coordinator Kim Weaver, and Georgia Power Talent Acquisition’s Kenny Holiday met with South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford, SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers, SGTC Business and Industry Director Paul Farr, and SGTC Institutional Effectiveness and Grant Coordinator Nancy Fitzgerald along with Dr. Don Gilman, IGNITE CCA President and CEO, Sumter County Schools (SCS) CTAE Director Josh Drew; SCS Young Farmer Coordinator Phillip Gentry, SCS Work Base Learning Coordinator Betty Suggs, and Heidi Goodin of the Chattahoochee Flint RESA office.

The group toured the IGNITE College and Career Academy across from South Georgia Technical College, enjoyed lunch on the SGTC campus and then took a tour of the South Georgia Technical College campus and discussed ways for Georgia Power and the College and Career Academy and South Georgia Technical College to partner together.  They also discussed different summer internship opportunities and apprenticeships.

 

