Tatum and Adderton named to the Peach Belt All-Conference Team

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Thursday, March 3, the Peach Belt Conference named two Georgia Southwestern guards as Third Team All-Conference selections. Freshman Jarrett Adderton and Senior Donte Tatum were the Hurricanes that received the honor. Both players led GSW in scoring this season and made key plays this season for the Hurricanes.

Tatum, a senior out of Raleigh, N.C., averaged 14.4 points per game and 1.3 steals per game. Tatum carried the load for much of the first half of the season leading the team in scoring in four of the first six games. Tatum in his two years at GSW averaged 16.2 points per game and shot just under 50 percent from the field.

Adderton had a stellar freshman season coming on strong in the second half of the Hurricane’s season. The freshman from Thomaston, GA averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 36.6% from beyond the arc. Adderton started the season at a slow pace, but everything seemed to click for him in a matchup with Johnson C. Smith on December 5th. That night, he scored a season-high 33 points and made nine three-point field goals in the contest. Adderton continued his high level play from that point on leading to All-Conference honors for the freshman guard.

Adderton and Tatum became one of the few teammates in school history to receive All-Conference honors in the same season. Adderton becomes just the second freshman to receive an All-Conference honor in the basketball program’s history.

The All-Conference team is listed below, as selected by the league’s head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. Due to a tie in the voting, six players were named second-team All-Conference with four players on the third team.