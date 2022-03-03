Tatum and Adderton named to the Peach Belt All-Conference Team

Published 5:32 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

GSW senior guard Donte Tatum (left) and freshman guard Jarrett Adderton (right) have ben named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Conference Team for their performances on the court for the Hurricanes this year. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Thursday, March 3, the Peach Belt Conference named two Georgia Southwestern guards as Third Team All-Conference selections. Freshman Jarrett Adderton and Senior Donte Tatum were the Hurricanes that received the honor. Both players led GSW in scoring this season and made key plays this season for the Hurricanes.

GSW senior guard Donte Tatum is seen here in action. Tatum averaged 14.4 points per game and 1.3 steals per game this year. He also led the Hurricanes in scoring in four of GSW’s first six games of the season.
Photo by GSW Athletics

Tatum, a senior out of Raleigh, N.C., averaged 14.4 points per game and 1.3 steals per game. Tatum carried the load for much of the first half of the season leading the team in scoring in four of the first six games. Tatum in his two years at GSW averaged 16.2 points per game and shot just under 50 percent from the field.

GSW freshman guard Jarrett Adderton is seen here shooting a free throw in a game against North Georgia. He averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.
ATR Archive

Adderton had a stellar freshman season coming on strong in the second half of the Hurricane’s season. The freshman from Thomaston, GA averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 36.6% from beyond the arc. Adderton started the season at a slow pace, but everything seemed to click for him in a matchup with Johnson C. Smith on December 5th. That night, he scored a season-high 33 points and made nine three-point field goals in the contest. Adderton continued his high level play from that point on leading to All-Conference honors for the freshman guard.

Adderton and Tatum became one of the few teammates in school history to receive All-Conference honors in the same season. Adderton becomes just the second freshman to receive an All-Conference honor in the basketball program’s history.

The All-Conference team is listed below, as selected by the league’s head coaches.  Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.  Due to a tie in the voting, six players were named second-team All-Conference with four players on the third team.

First-Team All-Conference
Frank Champion   North Georgia
Tyshaun Crawford   Augusta
Jaizec Lottie   Flagler
Hunter Preston   Columbus State
Jordan Thomas   Georgia College
Second-Team All-Conference
Troy Cracknell   Augusta
Langston Gaither   Columbus State
Tehree Horn   USC Aiken
Jalen Shaw   Clayton State
Wesley Simpson   Georgia College
David Strother   USC Aiken
Third-Team All-Conference
Jarrett Adderton   Georgia Southwestern
Jalen Barr   Flagler
Jared Sherfield   Lander
Donte Tatum   Georgia Southwestern

 

More Sports

Three Lady Hurricanes named to PBC All-Conference Teams

SGTC Jets face South Georgia State in NJCAA Tournament semi-finals at Georgia Highlands in Rome

Turnovers and defensive breakdowns prove costly in Lady Panthers’ season-ending loss to Westminster

Sumter County Panthers’ season comes to an end with loss to Windsor Forest

Print Article