Three Lady Hurricanes named to PBC All-Conference Teams

Published 6:09 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Three members of the GSW women’s basketball team, Ava Jones, Kayla Langley and Jolicia Williams, have been named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Conference Team for their performances on the court this season. Photo by GSW Athletics

AMERICUS — The Peach Belt Conference released their selections for All-Conference honors on Thursday afternoon. The Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball team had three different players named to an All-Conference team, the first time that has been done in the program’s history. Ava JonesKayla Langley, and Jolicia Williams were all named first, second, and third-team All-Conference.

GSW junior guard Ava Jones led the Lady Hurricanes in scoring this year and was ranked third in the Peach Belt Conference in steals, fourth in scoring and fourth in free throw percentage.
Ava Jones, a junior guard from Carencro, La., led the team in scoring and steals this year and was ranked third in the Peach Belt in steals, fourth in scoring, and fourth in free throw percentage. Ava’s best game came on the road against highly ranked North Georgia, Jones led the team with 33 points which were the third-most points scored in the Peach Belt this season. Ava earned was named First Team All-Conference, the first time a women’s basketball player has received that honor in school history.

GSW sophomore forward Kayla Langley was named as a Second Team All-Conference Selection this season. Langley led the Lady Hurricanes in rebounding.
Kayla Langley, a sophomore forward out of Spring Hill, Fla., was named a second-team All-Conference selection this season after having a fantastic season for the Lady Canes. The junior college transfer from Moberly Area Community College led the team in rebounding and took over scoring-wise in the second half of the season scoring 14+ points in nine of her final 11 games. Langley scored a season-high of 23 in two games this season, once at USC Aiken on December 16th, and again against seventh-ranked Lander University on February 19th.

GSW junior guard Jolicia Williams was the Lady Hurricanes’ third leading scorer.
Jolicia Williams, was the third and final member of the 2021-2022 Lady Canes squad to be named an All-Conference selection. The guard from Natchitoches, La. was the team’s third-leading scorer and could take over games with her shooting, Jolicia ranked seventh in three-point field goals per game and 12th in points per game in the Peach Belt. Williams’s best night came in December when she scored 26 points against Brewton-Parker College at home. Julia was solid on the defensive end as well ranking ninth in the conference in steals. The guard finished the Peach Belt season with six steals and five steals in her last two games.

The three selections for the Lady Canes are the most in one season and give the women’s basketball program five selections in two years, having just two selections in the entire NCAA Era previously. The Lady Canes are 22-6 and await their NCAA Tournament fate, if the Lady Canes are selected it will mark another first for the program and reward the 2021-2022 Lady Canes for a fantastic season.

First-Team All-Conference
Makaila Cangé   Lander
Ava Jones   Georgia Southwestern
Caroline Martin   North Georgia
Tori Pearce   Flagler
Julianne Sutton   North Georgia
Second-Team All-Conference
Chrisalyn Boston   Columbus State
Abbie Franklin   North Georgia
Kayla Langley   Georgia Southwestern
Audrey McElhaney   Clayton State
Timi’a Swanson   Clayton State
Third-Team All-Conference
Kiera Howard   Augusta
Mackenzie Johnson   Young Harris
Amiaya Melvins   Lander
Miriam Ricarte   Lander
Jolicia Williams   Georgia Southwestern

 

