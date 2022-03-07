Insurance and Fire Commissioner, John King, visits Americus

Local insurance agents and civil servants met with Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Commissioner, John King on Friday, 3.4.22. King was appointed to the commission by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019. King is the first Hispanic statewide official in Georgia history. He has an extensive law enforcement career to include being the Chief of Police for the City of Doraville. Additionally, he is a Major General in the US Army Reserve. The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner licenses and regulates insurance companies, investigates reports of insurance fraud, and inspects buildings to prevent fire.

King is making a “tour” of the state and made a stop in Americus to meet with local insurance agents as well as fire and law enforcement officials. Under his leadership, arson investigations can begin onsite within 90 minutes of receiving a call. This allows our local agencies to process a suspected crime scene with limited delay. The Office also provides investigative support to local law enforcement for insurance fraud claims. King reminds fraud ultimately impacts insurance policy holders as it causes the premium price to increase. King has made the Commission more resident friendly by offering solid customer and citizen service improvements since his inauguration in 2019.

The insurance agency is providing a vital service to the community. A local agent is an imperative need for most consumers to fully understand what they are purchasing. An agent is well educated in making the best suggestion for a buyer as they know exactly what to expect should an insurance claim be warranted. The Commissioner was adamant about making the point a well-educated community is one which is well prepared, and he warns against trying to choose an insurance based simply on fulfilling a legal obligation. Not only are agents providing a safety net against loss, but they are also increasing revenue for our city and county. Every policy sold generates local dollars. King reports the insurance industry has generated approximately 1.4 million dollars for the City of Americus. The industry generates approximately 1.0 million for Sumter County. These funds help both the city as well as the county to provide services for residents.

To learn more about Commissioner King or the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, please visit oci.georgia.gov.