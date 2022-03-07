Nancy McMath Young: March 5, 2022

Nancy McMath Young, 79 of Ellaville, Georgia passed away on March 5, 2022 at Phoebe-Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Ellaville United Methodist Church with Rev. Sandi Conley and Rev. Joy Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Ellaville City Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Shane Tondee, Robbie Lightner, Jody Dillard, Brian Justice, Jason Justice, and Mark Royal. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Arrington, Johnny Lightner, Tommy Barnes, John Greene, Eddie Watson and Neil Snyder. The family will greet friends at Way-Watson Funeral Home in Ellaville on Monday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

Mrs. Young was born the daughter of Heys Edward McMath, Jr. and Frieda Brown McMath on October 12, 1942 in Lyons, Georgia, during World War II. After WWII, Nancy and her parents moved back to Americus, Georgia where all the other McMath families lived. Nancy attended the Americus Elementary and Americus Middle Schools before moving to Ellaville, where her father opened a business in downtown Ellaville. She married Robert “Bobby” Bryant Young on December 1, 1961 in St. Simons Island, GA. They were married 58 years, before the death of Mr. Bobby. They had a son, Robert Frederick Young. Frederick was a blessing to his parents.

She was a 1960 graduate of Schley County High School and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia where she majored in Art and History. She went on to teach school at Sumter County Schools for many years before retiring. Mrs. Young was a member of Ellaville United Methodist Church where she served on the Board for many years, served as Vice President of the UMW of Ellaville, and served as Historian and Membership Chairman for many years. She was also a member of the Thomas Edwin Wall American Legion Auxiliary where she served as Past President. Mrs. Young was the Director of the Ellaville-Schley County American Red Cross for 18 years and also served as the State Director of the Epilepsy Association of Georgia for 15 years.

Mrs. Young served in many capacities over the years, including a member of the Council of Safety Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in Americus, since 1972. A member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Americus; President of the Ellaville-Schley County Improvement Association and the Christmas Decorating Committee; she was also instrumental in planning Schley County’s Bicentennial celebration in 1976. Mrs. Young was responsible for the purchase of the first state required Ambulance and the equipment for Schley County by raising enough money through donations to purchase it. She served as Chairman of the first Ellaville-Schley County Homecoming, now known as Springtime Ellaville. She was past-president of the Rainbow Garden Club and served on the Magnolia District Garden Club Committee. Mrs. Young was on the National Register of Who’s Who in 2003 and 2004; she was honored by Governor Zell Miller and Secretary of State, Max Cleland in August of 1995.

Mrs. Young absolutely loved Ellaville and Schley County and spent countless hours working to make Schley County a better place. She served as chairman of the Schley County Sesquicentennial in 2007. She was a member of the Schley County Board of Health from 2008-2021 and the founder of the Schley County Chamber of Commerce in 2008; Her true love was the Ellaville-Schley County Historical Society, which she founded in 2010. Mrs. Young was a lover of history and was a leader in the history of Schley County. She also served as an elections worker for 44 years, but serving as director for 32 years. Mrs. Young also had a column in the Americus Times-Recorder called the “Ellaville Scene,” where she would chronicle happenings and news from Ellaville-Schley County.

Nancy is survived by her son, Robert Frederick Young of Ellaville, GA; two sisters, Sally McMath Gleason and Frieda McMath Parzio; a brother, Heys Edward McMath, III; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy loved everyone and always wanted to help others.

In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial contributions be made to the Ellaville-Schley County Historical Society or Ellaville United Methodist Church.

Please visit www.waywatson.com to sign the online guest register for Mrs. Young.

Way-Watson Funeral Home of Ellaville has been entrusted with these arrangements