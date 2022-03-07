Schley County Competitive Cheerleaders reach Championship Round of GHSA Game Day Competition

By Ken Gustafson

The Schley County High School Competitive Cheerleading Team is seen here posing for a team picture after the Lady Wildcats advanced to the Championship round of the GHSA Game Day Cheer Competition at Mercer University in Macon this past Saturday. Back (left to right): Back: Jeremy Wicker, Ashley Saint, Jessica Woodard and Rebecca Royal. Seated: Back: Mary Deloach, Grace Stembridge, Natalie Navarro, Madelyn English, Emily Rooks Middle: Alyssia Salazar, McKenzee Solomon, Layla Williams Front: Cambelle Sears, Brantley Philmon, Anna Grace Larson, Mary Thomas Smith. Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

MACON – This year, some of the Schley County varsity cheerleaders made history by participating in GHSA’s Game Day Cheer competition for the first time and finishing fourth in the state! This competition is intended to replicate Friday night football cheerleading. Single A and Double A compete in a division together and there were 17 teams competing in the division the Lady Wildcats were in.

In the preliminary round, each team performs a band dance, crowd leading chant and cheer and their fight song. They are scored on their ability to lead the

crowd with the use of signs, flags, and other traditional cheer incorporations like jumps, stunts, and tumbling. The team scored high enough to advance to the Championship round with nine other Single A and double A teams! In addition to the preliminary requirements, in the final round, while on the performance floor, each team is given a game scenario and the team must lead the crowd with either an offense or defense cheer. This is an incredible accomplishment for our cheer program and our school.

The team is coached by Ashley Saint, Rebecca Royal, Jessica Woodard, and Jeremy Wicker.

