Judy Carol Belton: March 6, 2022

Judy Carol Belton passed away at her sister’s home in Americus, Ga Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born to the late Jesse and Myrtle Church. Ms. Belton worked as a Retail Loan Officer for Regions Bank in Albany, Ga for many years until her early retirement in 2004.

Survivors include her two daughters, Cindy Powers (Leon Bussey) of Abingdon, VA and Susan Rae Belton of Hilton Head, SC; two sons, John Charles Belton (Lori) of Easton, PA and Steve Arthur Belton of Hilton Head, SC; two brothers, John Henry Church (Esprerona) of Chicago, IL and Buddy Joe Church (Kathy) of Fairfax, VA; two sisters, Joyce Church Barker of Adwolf, VA and Dot Church Boyette of Americus, GA who was her loving caregiver along with her nephew, Michael Lee Boyette as well as many other nieces and nephews. She also had one grandchild, Trey Bussey of Abingdon, VA.

Judy was preceded in death by her daughter Regina Belton Sims, Johns Creek GA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Phoebe Sumter Hospice, American Cancer Society, or www.jw.org.

Her Jehovah's Witness congregation will be having a memorial service at a later date per her request.