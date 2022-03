Qualifying has ended for races of Districts 2 and 4 of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners as well as the State Court Judge. For district 2, Chairman Mark Waddell has qualified as a republican. In district 4, David Baldwin is the republican contender while Mathis Wright has qualified as a democrat.  William Walter Rambo has qualified for State Court Judge.

Election day for these races is May 24, 2022.