Sumter County High School tennis teams earn region wins over Jackson

From Staff Reports

JACKSON, GA – Both the Sumter County High School boys’ and girls’ varsity tennis teams made the 100-mile trip to Jackson, GA and soundly defeated the Red Devils of Jackson High School (JHS) on Thursday, March 10 at the Randy Stephens Tennis Center.

The Lady Panthers were able to earn a 5-0 sweep of the Lady Red Devils, while the Panthers won their team match 4-1.

In girls’ action, Teigan Pepito got things started off right for the Lady Panthers by beating Maggie Shields in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Rebecca Ingle, the Lady Panthers’ #2 player, had a tougher time against Ansley Lenning, but still was able to win her match. Ingle one the first set in an 8-6 tiebreaker and won the second set easily by the score of 6-2. With the Lady Panthers leading 2-0, it was up to Alesia Holmes to secure the team victory for SCHS. Holmes was able to do just that by beating Faith Hindman in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In doubles action, the SCHS duo of Courtney Dew and Melanie Wooden defeated the JHS team of Emily Watts and Keely Banks 6-2, 6-2. In the second doubles match the Lady Panthers’ team of Jazmine Aparicio and Georgia Wooden completed the 5-0 shut out with a victory over the JHS team of Caralina Gilroy and Krista Shockley in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

In boys’ action, the Panthers got things started off right when Riley Herron defeated Michael Edmonds in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. James Blaisdell Ndaayezwi then followed that up with a win over John Deptula in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The Red Devils were able to cut the team score to 2-1 when Luis Jouregui defeated Chris Gilbert in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, but the SCHs doubles team of Corey Wright and Jacorey Wright came up with the deciding outcome when they defeated the JHS team of Connor King and Alex McCrary 6-1, 1-6, 10-7.

In the second doubles match, the SCHS team of Joshua Campbell and Willie Burts defeated the JHS team of Blake McGaha and Braedyn Brousseau in a hard-fought match 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.