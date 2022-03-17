First Lady’s leave their mark in history

By Leila Case

Emily Woodyard of Macon presented an interesting talk on “Lesser Known First Lady’s” to members of the Daughters of the American Revolution at their recent meeting and as she spoke I immediately thought of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter of Plains.

As the wife of the 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter and who we know and love is certainly not in that category.

She is known worldwide for the exceptional work she has done in many areas, especially in the field of mental health and caregiving, which she advocated as First Lady and this work continued long after the Carters left the White House and led to the creation of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving and School of Nursing on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University.

Mrs. Carter was politically active during her White House years, sitting in on Cabinet meeting during Cabinet meetings. She was her husband’s closest advisor. She also served as an envoy abroad, particularly in Latin and like her husband she is considered a leading figure in Habitat for Humanity International’s mission of eliminating poverty housing. And she is a prolific writer having authored a number of books after the Carter’s left the White House and returned to Plains.

At 94, Mrs. Carter is still active today and we applaud her achievements and leadership.

The First Ladies Mrs. Woodyard highlighted in her entertaining talk include: Sarah Childress Polk, wife of President James J. Polk; Caroline Harrison, wife of President Benjamin Harrison; Helen Louise “Nellie” Taft, wife of President William Howard Taft, and Lou Henry Hoover, wife of President Herbert Hoover. Each one played significant roles while in the White House and these achievements were not well known. They were all positive assets to their husbands and the nation.

Mrs. Woodyard serves on the speaker’s staff of the DAR Georgia Society and is active statewide in the organization. It is obvious she put a great deal of time and research in her on these First Ladies who accomplished a great deal while in the White House.

Elsewhere, our grandson Beau Barrett and his fiancée Natalie Mitcham of Macon were honored at a pre-nuptial cocktail buffet in Macon last Saturday. Beau is the son of Mark and Anne Barrett and Natalie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buck Mitcham of Perry. The delightful event was held at the home of Dustin and Corie Weiche and hosted by a group of friends of the couple

And Sylvia Roland and her mother Lela Pumphrey of Cairo, Egypt, recently spent six days touring Iceland.

Congratulations to the Americus Junior Service League 2022 Provisionals and elected honoraries. They will be honored at the League’s Spring Luncheon at the John Pope Center on the campus of South Georgia Technical College on April 23.

They \ elected honoraries are: Anne Isbell and Jennifer Parks. Provisionals are: Madison Chandler, Terrah Cromer, Alison Humphrey, Nancy Jimenez, Beth Kinney, Kendall Lasseter, Brittany McKenzie, Logan Menne, Kelley Singley and Hannah Smith.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. If you don’t wear something green the leprechaun will pinch you.