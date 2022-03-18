Grace Thweatt Jarrett: March 16, 2022

Grace Thweatt Jarrett, age 83, passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022, at her home in Leslie Ga. She is now singing in the middle of the front row of God’s choir. Mrs. Jarrett was born in the Lick Creek section of Smyth County, VA to the late Charles B. Thweatt and Mamie L. Thweatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Jarrett, her sisters Chloe Sparks and Marion Cullop; brothers Charles Thweatt Jr., Boyd Thweatt, Pete Thweatt and Wendall Thweatt. Survivors include, children, Caroline Jarrett Self (Greg Howlett) of Atlanta, Ga, Brinda Jarrett Moody (Jack Moody) of Americus, Ga, Patricia Jarrett McGriff (Greg McGriff) of McDonough, Ga. Grandsons, Patrick Self of Perth Australia, Matthew Self of Leslie, Ga., and Lisa Kinsey of Kennett Square, Pa. Three great grandchildren, Charles Kinsey, Abigal Kinsey and Sarah Kinsey and many nieces and nephews.

Homemaker, quilter, crochet artisan, wonderful cook, beloved mother, her grandchildren’s favorite MeeMaw and she thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her great grandchildren. She loved to garden, and her watermelons were the best.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorial contributions may be made to Sumter Human Society, Americus, Ga.

