Sumter County tennis teams sweep Pike County

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys and girls tennis teams came away with a sweep of Pike County. The Panthers shut out the Pirates 5-0 and the Lady Panthers were able to edge out the Lady Pirates 3-2 on Thursday, March 17 at the Sumter County High School tennis complex.

With the victories, the Lady Panthers improve to 5-2 and the Panthers are 4-3.

In girls’ action, the Lady Panthers got off to a rough start as Teigan Pepito, the #1 singles player, lost to Ansley Brisendine in a hard-fought match 4-6, 6-3, 8-10. Rebecca Ingle was able to get the Lady Panthers’ first win of the team match by beating Lenox Hardy in straight sets 6-3, 7-5, but Alesia Holmes fell to Madeline Smith 6-3, 7-5.

With the Lady Panthers trailing 2-1, it was up to the SCHS doubles duo of Melanie Wooden and Courtney Dew to keep hope alive. The SCHS duo was able to do just that by beating the Lady Pirates’ duo of Paisley Matthews and Addison Johnson in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. This tied the match at 2-2, but the Lady Panthers were able to pull out a 3-2 victory when the SCHS duo of Georgia Wooden and Jazmin Aparicio defeated the PCHS duo of Julianna Dalton and Samantha Bassett in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

In boys’ action, the Panthers got off to a great start when their #1 player, Riley Herron, defeated Sagan Patel in a hard-fought match. Herron won the first set 6-1, but had to win the second set 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker. James Blaisdell Ndaayezwi defeated Brooks Huber in a hard-fought affair 6-2, 3-6, 10-2 to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead and the SCHS doubles duo of James Schopen-Davis and Mitch Herron secured the victory for the Panthers when they defeated the PCHS doubles duo of Caleb Gooch and Laine Fordham in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Having secured the team match at 4-0, the Panthers were able to complete the shut out when the SCHS duo of Jacorey Wright and Corey Wright defeated the Pirates’ duo of David DeLagarza 6-0, 6-1.