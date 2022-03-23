City of Americus Public Works Employee of the Month

William Moore was selected as the Public Works Department’s Employee of the Month for the month of February. William’s work ethic and dedication to the job shows daily. William’s Superintendent, Chris Wooden, stated “He is the youngest team member but he is always ready to help wherever he can. You will not find him sitting down on the job as he is eager to learn all there is to know about the Water & Sewer Department.” Also nominated for February was George Young in the Street Division for his leadership and willingness to get the job done right.