City of Americus Public Works Employee of the Month

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Nichole Buchanan

William Moore was selected as the Public Works Department’s Employee of the Month for the month of February. William’s work ethic and dedication to the job shows daily. William’s Superintendent, Chris Wooden, stated “He is the youngest team member but he is always ready to help wherever he can. You will not find him sitting down on the job as he is eager to learn all there is to know about the Water & Sewer Department.”  Also nominated for February was George Young in the Street Division for his leadership and willingness to get the job done right.

More community

Gathering to celebrate excellence: The Smarr Smith Gala

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Historic Americus Colored Hospital Civil Rights & Cultural Center

Healthy Sumter Community Garden update

Family. Firemen. Foundation.

Print Article