Sumter County 4-H’ers excel at Southwest District Colverleaf Project Achievement

Saturday, March 19, 2022, nine Sumter County 4-H’ers competed in the spring Cloverleaf District Project Achievement (DPA) with Georgia 4-H. Over 280 youth in grades 4th – 6th from 28 counties across the state met and competed at Mossy Creek Middle School in Kathleen, GA. This event is designed to help youth with their public speaking and communication skills. Local 4-H’ers presented their individual projects to judges by giving a speech or demonstration. Sumter County 4-H’ers did an outstanding job representing their school, 4-H club, and community. 4-H’ers competing from Sumter County were Nivea Chenault, Londyn Greene, MaKenzie Cromer, Tamea Hawkins, Kaylynn Hardy, Nyla Merrett-Hudson, Jayden Sims, Kei’Torria Sims, and Ayano Tomlinson Nivea Chenault placed 3rd in the General Science Project. Londyn Greene placed 1st in the Between Meal Snacks Project. MaKenzie Cromer placed 1st in the Food for Fitness Project. Kaylynn Hardy competed in the Arts Project. Tamea Hawkins placed 2nd in the Sports Individual Project. Nyla Merrett-Hudson placed 2nd in the General Recreation Project. Jayden Sims placed 2nd in the Historic Places and Events Project. Kei’Torria Sims placed 1st in the Crafts Project, and Ayano Tomlinson placed 3rd Place in the Performing Arts General project. Emily Kent, Senior 4-H’er, Julia Floyd, Southwest District Senior Board Officer, and Hinano Tomlinson, Georgia 4-H State Board officer, served as Teen Leaders for the event. Sumter County 4-H is very proud of the hard work and dedication of all the DPA participants.

For more information about Sumter County 4-H Club and upcoming activities, contact the Sumter County Extension office at 229-924-4476 or sumter4h@uga.edu.