James Patrick Wardlow: March 24, 2022

James Patrick Wardlow (Jim) passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022. Jim was born on June 29, 1947. His early years were spent on the farm in Turner County. His father, Floyd Hill Wardlow Jr., was a POW pilot during WWII, then a farmer, and later a county lawyer. His mother, Linnie Powell Wardlow, was often recognized for her beauty. Linnie was a social studies teacher in Ashburn and she later worked as a consultant for the RESA office for the state department of education. An older brother, Floyd Hill III, lives in Augusta with his wife, Barbara.

Jim attended Georgia Southwestern College, where he was a charter member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He obtained a master’s degree at Georgia State University. He also obtained a specialist degree in Educational Leadership at Georgia Southern University.

Jim had interesting teaching experiences at Staley Junior High, Rabun County High School, and Frederica Academy. Later, he became a principal at Palmer-Stone Elementary and then Livingston Elementary.

Jim was married to Teresa Jenson during his twenty years as a principal. From this marriage, two wonderful children were born. Jim’s son, James Benjamin Wardlow, is a managing actuary who lives in Philadelphia, PA with his wife, Katie and their children, James and Marie. Jim’s daughter, Jenson, is a teacher in Gwinnett County. She is married to Drew Archer. They have two children, Jake and McClain.

The marriage of Teresa ended in divorce. In 2001, Jim married Janice Johnson Oliver. The union brought true happiness to Jim. They celebrated their twenty-year anniversary on June 30, 2021. He is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Erin Shy Oliver and Corey Chumney and grandchildren Trent and Bryce Chumney.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

