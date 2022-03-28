Rex E. Runyon: March 22, 2022

Rex E. Runyon, 85, of Americus went to meet his maker on March 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael K. Runyon, his father Kenneth J. Runyon, his mother, Nina Pauline Enke and sisters, Nadine Sanders and Nancy Adams. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Warren Runyon and one sister, Nan Riegle of Parrott.

Mr. Runyon was a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant and a retired Civil Service Auditor. He was a graduate of Valdosta State College. He was a member of the Baptist Faith and served the church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer and choir member. He was a good man, but a little rough around the edges.

A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11AM at Inaha Cemetery located at 270 W. Inaha Rd. Sycamore, GA.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The League of Good Samaritan, 2001 South Lee Street, Americus, Georgia.