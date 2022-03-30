Laura Wiggins Joins Southwest Georgia Farm Credit

Staff Reports

Ms. Wiggins, who resides in Buena Vista, joins Farm Credit as a Loan Administrator in the Americus branch. Laura brings 20 years of experience in the banking industry to her new role.

“We are happy to welcome Laura to our team,” said Mandy Johnson, Director of Loan and Investment Administration and Compliance at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit. “She brings valuable knowledge to her position and has the financial and analytical skills that will help our association continue to serve our clients at an exceptional level.”

