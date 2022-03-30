Native Azalea Program

Staff Reports

Bill Starr, Sumter County Extension Coordinator recently presented “Growing Native Azaleas” for the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. He shared the importance of selecting native azaleas suited for your growing zone, soil type and sunlight requirements. Native plants need minimal care if it is an appropriate species for your area and if planted in the correct location. Bill stressed the importance of properly preparing your hole for plants and if needed amending the soil. A soil sample test will give you a detail description of what is needed for a healthy plant.

A group of enthusiastic participants had many questions for Bill, who serves on the Board of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. Each participant received a native azalea for their home garden.

The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It works with individuals and organizations in establishing habitat for butterflies as well as other pollinators. There are over 1400 gardens registered with trail. Gardens can be in ground or a container garden. For more information on the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail go to RosalynnCarterButterflyTrail.org. You can also find more information on the Facebook page. Join the Trail, it’s free!