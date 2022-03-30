You’re invited! GSW giving opportunity to own a piece of our history

As a part of the GSW Foundation, a committee who is tasked with furnishing the Griffin Bell Golf and Conference Center (GBGCC) will be hosting a community fundraiser on Friday, April 1, 2022. A casual event, guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvre along with beer and wine.

Big action of the evening will be gathering with neighbors and bidding on items currently in the GBGCC to include couches, tables, lamps, oil paintings, mirrors, picture frames, wall decor and other items. Some of the items have a sentimental value as they have been a part of Americus’ celebrations when the facility served as the Americus Country Club. Come tour the conference center as it is now in its “before” status, as after the renovations and interior design are done, it will be yet another beautiful addition to our home as well as Southwest Georgia. GSW is currently in the process of hiring architect and building firms and hopes to break ground on the renovations in the summer.

The GBGCC is a great resource for both GSW as well as the community at large as it will be able to house both private and public events. GSW has been raising funds for the renovation of the building and many donors have come together to make this a reality. This fundraiser will directly impact what the interior will offer by way of furnishings. The hope is to make the GBGCC a complete beauty to include both architectural as well as interior design elements.

The committee, also known as “The Fab Fundraisers” includes locals who have a passion for seeing the facility become the best it can be. Ginger Starlin, Mark Minick, Lou Chase, Mary Marshall, Bobbie Bagley, Eloise Paschal, Leon Holloway, Everett Byrd, Alex Turner, Janet Kinnebrew, Jane Arnold, Lynda Lee Purvis and Eshonda Blue make up the committee and they are making sure the event will be one of the highlights of the year.

Tickets for $100 can be bought at the door the night of the event. Purchases can be made with cash, credit card or check. The fun will begin at 6:30 and go until 8:30. It will be marked with the laughter of friends old and new as we all look forward to seeing what has been a long standing institution see its new life. Make your plans to enjoy the evening celebrating yet another great Sumter County offering. Your company is requested to make this a fun and successful event! Your place is being reserved and as always, expect a grand time to be had by all!

For more information call the GSW Foundation at 229.931.2014