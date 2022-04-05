Amy Marie Shellhouse: March 31, 2022

Amy Marie Shellhouse passed away at her home in Americus, Ga, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. A native of Americus, she was born to Paul Shellhouse and Debra Scott on July 23, 1976. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Survivors include her mother, Debra Scott of Georgetown; one daughter, Amber Shellhouse of Americus, GA; one brother, Mark Shellhouse (Shonna) of Leesburg, GA; grandmother, Martha Spence, and one grandchild, Makayla Glover; a niece, Lily Shellhouse; and a nephew, Carter Shellhouse.

Amy was preceded in death by her father, Paul Shellhouse, and her grandfather, retired Major Naven Spence; her step-father, Charlie E. (Buck) Scott and her grandparents, Elijah and Mary Nell Shellhouse;

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sumter Humane Society at 108 Industrial Blvd. Americus, GA 31709.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.

