Area Beat Report April 1 to April 4
Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bess, Lavonia (In Jail), 63, Probation Violation
- Bowens, Anthony Kendrick (In Jail), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to obey PR gates/signals/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Appear
- Durham, Robert Clay (In Jail), 50, Failure to Appear
- Fletcher, Bryceton Javonte (In Jail), 33, Harassing Phone Calls
- French, Elijah (Time Served), 32, Weekender
- Hooks, Leroy (In Jail), 52, Battery
- Johnson, Jaleel Antwan (In Jail), 25, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Probation Violation/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/
- Lindsey, Shawn Turrell (Bonded Out), 46, DUI-Alcohol
- Lockhart, Vonquiesha Chervonne (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- Muff, Markeith Corneal (In Jail), 38, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call
- Reynolds, Khalil Hykeem (In Jail), 30, Reckless Conduct/Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense
- Thomas, Larry Jermon (Released to another jail), 39, Holding for Webster County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/1
- Lamar about Cherokee St. at 7:05 a.m., Warning for red light violation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:19 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 252 West Rockhill Dr. at 1:27 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 about Salters Mill Rd. at 1:28 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Sixth St. at Fifth St. at 2:07 p.m., Information for officer
- 0 Sumter County at 3:02 p.m., Entering Auto
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 4:19 p.m., Theft
- 138 Jasmine Dr. at 7:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1041 GA Hwy 19 South at 8:29 p.m., Damage to Property
- 124 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 5:36 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 280 about Pecan Rd. at 8:40 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 225 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store at 10:54 a.m., Battery
- 190 Robin Hill Dr. at 10:55 a.m., Found Property
4/2
- 924 Railroad St. at 12:55 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 230 US Hwy 280 West at 1:26 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 108 Brown Small Road at 7:54 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 146 Rainbow Terrace Lot 8 at 7:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 191 Howard Johnson Rd. at 10:39 p.m., Loud Music
4/3
- 588 Middle River Road at 7:09 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 20 at 7:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 22 at 9:31 p.m., Bad Child
- 3058 Hwy 280 East at MM 30 at 9:59 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 480 Neo Bass Rd. at 12:42 a.m., Welfare Check
- 164 Orchard Rd. at 1:58 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1360 Hwy 27 East at 2:01 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 415 Confederate St. at 2:14 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 213 Howard Johnson Rd. at 3:19 a.m., Loud Music
- 116 State Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 4:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 699 Sam Bradley Rd. at 9:10 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1979 GA Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply Company, Inc. at 11:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 105 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 2:07 p.m., Theft
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Unit C at 3:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/1
- South Lee St. at Burke St. at 3:51 a.m., Warrant Executed
- Ridge St. at 4:15 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Eastview Dr. at Eastview Apartments Apt. D at 7:20 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Mayo St. at Strickland Accounting at 10:23 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- S. Lee St. at 11:27 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Harassing Communications
- North Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 12:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Mayo St. at 2:37 p.m., Theft By Taking
- West Church St. at 2:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- W. College St. at 3:11 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- N. Lee St. at West Lamar St. at 3:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Failure to Yield for Funeral Procession/Child Seat Belt Violation
- Sharon Dr. at 4:21 p.m., Littering
- Shirley Road at 4:58 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Rigas Rd. at 5:32 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- East Furlow St. at 6:34 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:49 p.m., Stalking/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Vivian Way at 9:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- B Academy St. at 10:33 p.m., Battery
- East Forsyth St. at Wayne’s World at 2:45 a.m., Suspicious Incident
4/2
- Bessie Mays Circle at 6:29 a.m., Discharging firearms in City Limits
- N. Lee St. at 1:05 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Reddick Dr. at N. Jackson St. at 4:07 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- S. Lee St. at GA Hwy 377 at 4:30 p.m., Damage to Property
- APD at 4:35 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- N. Mayo St. at 2:27 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Battery – 1st offense
- W. Forsyth St. at N. Lee St. at 6:35 p.m., Driving without a valid license/Following too closely
- Elm Avenue at 9:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- Tripp St. at E. Lamar St. at 10:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Giving False name, address or date of birth to officer/Warrant Executed
- GA Hwy 27 at Southern Heights Apartments at 10:49 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- West Forsyth at N. Hampton St. at 12:41 a.m., DUI/No Insurqance/Suspended Registration
- Douglas Dr. at 1:05 a.m., Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Driving while License suspended or revoked
- Douglas Dr. at 1:23 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 2:51 a.m., DUI/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstruction/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Weeks Trailer Park Lot 2 at 4:03 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
4/3
- S. MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn at 1:48 p.m., Deceased Person
- Sharon Dr. at 4:16 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Magnolia Court at 5:18 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Cherokee St. at Apt. A at 6:12 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Cherokee St. at 5:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Rucker St. at 5:06 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing Law Enforcement officers/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property
- Felder St. at Faith Baptist Church at 11:11 a.m., Damage to Property
- Vienna Rd. at 12:02 p.m., Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Martavious Jekesse, 30, DUI-Alcohol/Impeding flow of traffic/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Clemons, Contrevion Montrell, 24, Disorderly Conduct
- Cook, Travis Marquis, 34, Disorderly Conduct
- Dice, James Edward, 33, Driving without a license-Misdemeanor/Failure to Yield for funeral procession/Child Seat Belt Violation
- Griffin, Tanneshia Antwan, 43, Failure to stop at stop sign/Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor
- Hooks, Leroy, 52, Battery
- Minter, Kiandrea Trenee, 27, DUI/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- Rich, Samantha Lynn, 43, Driving without a valid license/Following too closely
- Sims, Shanteya Lacole, 29, Dui-Refusal/Driving while license suspended or revoked/-Misdemeanor/Obstruction/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane