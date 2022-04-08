Aguirre scores two goals for Lady Panthers in 13-3 loss to Peach County

Published 5:46 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County freshman striker Victoria Aguirre scored two goals in the Lady Panthers’ 13-3 loss to Peach County. Photo by Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – There weren’t a hole lot of bright spots in the Sumter County High School girls’ soccer team’s 13-3 shellacking at the hands of Peach County on Thursday, but one of them was the play of SCHS freshman striker Victoria Aguirre, who scored two of the Lady Panthers’ three goals on the day. Freshman midfielder Ebelyin Chavez-Nava scored the other SCHS goal.

In spite of the disappointing outing, SCH Head Coach Michael Pepito is optimistic about the future of the Sumter County girls soccer program.

“She’s a trooper,” said Pepito about Aguirre. “It’s not the most ideal situation…not starting from the beginning and coming in on an interim basis and being the coach. I didn’t have a lot of time to work with the girls, but there’s always a future and we’re looking forward to next year and a lot of them are going to work hard over the summer. It’s something to look forward to.”

Sumter County junior GK Vanesa Aguirre (13) makes a save against Peach County.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, the performances of both Aguirre and Chavez-Nava were overshadowed by the fact that the team was outhustled and outplayed all day by the Lady Trojans. PCH got six goals and an assist from senior midfielder Taylor Bell. The Lady Trojans also got two goals from Michala McGhee, one from Citlali Sanchez and one from Sophia Wozniak. Other PCH players who scored included Sherlyn Sanchez, Wendy Flores and Crystal Oviedo.

Sumter County senior midfielder Emely Sanchez (15) competes for the Lady Panthers against Sumter County.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

The Lady Panthers conclude their season with a record of 3-8, while the Lady Trojans conclude their season with a record of 3-13-2.

 

