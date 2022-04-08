SGTC celebrates National Walking Day Healthy Happy Life

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Student Affairs Department hosted a “Walk Your Way to a Healthy Happy Life” as part of the National Walking Day celebration. All students, faculty and staff were encouraged to participate.

The original walk was rescheduled to inclement weather. The SGTC faculty, staff, and students were encouraged to walk around campus for approximately 25 to 30 minutes. “There are great benefits to walking not only for exercise but also for a healthy, happy life,” said Josh Curtin, SGTC Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs in charge of Student Activities.

Free drinks, snacks and t-shirts were available to all participants who completed the 25 to 30 minute walk.