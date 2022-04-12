Lady Hurricanes win series over Saints

From Staff Reports

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team won their three-game Peach Belt Conference series after winning both games of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon by the scores of 2-1 and 8-1. GSW dropped the third and final game of the series to the Saints by the score of 6-3, but claims the series victory by taking two of three from FC.

The series win is the fourth series win for the Lady Hurricanes this season, losing only one series this season, a sweep to fourth-ranked North Georgia. GSW pitching took control of the series on Saturday allowing just two runs total in the two games.

The first game of the series was a pitcher’s duel with neither team scoring any runs after the second inning, Hannah Holloway got her 11th win of the season putting her in a tie for third place in the Peach Belt for wins this season. A two-run top of the first that included a Katelyn Wood RBI was all GSW needed behind a great pitching performance with the Lady Canes defense backing her up. Holloway pitched the complete game allowing ten hits in the ballgame but getting outs when she needed to, holding them to just one run in the game.

The GSW bats came alive in the second game on Saturday with the Lady Canes scoring four in the third and three in the fifth to take a commanding 7-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. Flagler would score their lone run in the bottom of the fifth but the Lady Canes answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth. The score would hold there with the Lady Canes securing the series win with an 8-2 victory in the second game over Flagler on Saturday. Katelyn Wood added to her RBI in the first game with four in the second game, a two-run home run in the third and a single in the fifth helped build the seven-run lead for the Lady Canes and put Katelyn Wood at the top of the Peach Belt Conference in runs batted in. Regan Lee pitched well for the Lady Canes going the full seven innings allowing just one earned run and only 4 hits.

In the third and final game of the three-game series, the Lady Canes held a one-run lead for most of the game adding a run in the top of the sixth to make it a two-run game, needing just six outs to complete the sweep over Flagler. The bottom of the sixth was a struggle for the Lady Canes allowing five runs in the inning with Flagler taking advantage of two key errors to salvage the series for the Saints.

The Lady Hurricanes (24-16) sit in a tie for third in the Peach Belt Conference standings with Columbus State at 9-6. GSW begins a seven-game home stand on Tuesday night, April 12 with a midweek doubleheader versus West Georgia on Tuesday before hosting Columbus State for a Peach Belt Conference series at home.