SGTC alumnus opens “old fashioned barber shop”

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Barbering alumnus Greg Long decided to make a change in his life and has now opened Long Cuts Barber Shop, which he describes as “an old-fashioned barber shop” at 200 Windsor Avenue in Americus.

Long worked at Electrical Wholesale Supply in Americus for over 20 years, but he has always enjoyed cutting hair for family and friends and the idea of starting his own shop has been on his mind for a number of years. He finally made the decision to enroll in the South Georgia Technical College Barbering program in 2017 and started under instructor Xavier Jackson, who he was his classmate at Americus High School in 1989.

Long completed the program and even earned his Master Barber license in October 2020, but held off from opening his own shop. He finally made the decision when his wife, Colette, retired as the Comptroller for Georgia Southwestern State University. “I did things a little differently from most people. Once people graduate, they go and work at a shop or salon and build up their client base. But I decided to just wait until I was in a position to open up my own shop and that’s what I did.”

Long Cuts Barber Shop officially opened on February 15, 2022 at the 200 Windsor Avenue address in Americus. It is strictly an “old fashioned barber shop” where walk-in business is encouraged. There are four main price options: a haircut, a haircut and beard trim, beard trim and an edge cut.

“I have felt like God has wanted me to do this for a long time,” said Long. “When I tried to work things out on my own, something always came up. I attended South Georgia Tech twice before. I took the Industrial Maintenance program and even started in Cosmetology once before but never finished. And this time, I just decided to come back and I was enrolled before I almost realized it,” laughed Long. “I came out in one day, filled out a readmit form, did the orientation, took my ID photo, and then started classes shortly afterward.”

Long said he had “always enjoyed cutting hair and had cut his family’s hair for many years. I just felt like this is what I needed to be doing. No employees, no inventory, strictly walk-in and cash only,” said Long. “An old-fashioned barber shop.”

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday. On Tuesday the shop opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people who can’t make it during the normal work day. On Wednesday and Saturday, the shop opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. and Friday, he is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is closed on Sunday and Monday.

“The only thing it cost me to come back to college was my time,” said Long, who took advantage of the Georgia HOPE grant and other financial aid options. “I was able to open the shop with very little overhead and I have been very pleased and surprised at how well it is going.”

Long is not the only South Georgia Technical College alumnus. His daughter Samantha also attended SGTC in the Culinary Arts program.

“I would certainly recommend South Georgia Technical College to anyone,” said Long. “There are some great programs. The instructors and the programs prepare you for the workforce. They teach you and train you for what you need in your field.”

Information about Long Cuts Barber Shop can be found on Facebook or contact Greg at 229-942-9376. Or if you need an “old fashioned barber shop” just stop by the shop at 200 Windsor Avenue in Americus.

