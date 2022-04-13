Wildcats get shut out by Calvary Christian on the road

From Staff Reports

COLUMBUS – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) traveled up to Columbus on Tuesday, April 12, with the expectations of earning a win over non-GHSA opponent Calvary Christian School (CCS). However, errors and walks once again plagued SCHS in this game. Those two factors, along with the strong pitching performance from CCS starter Connor Folds, resulted in a 10-0 defeat for the Wildcats at the hands of the Knights.

The most problematic issue that has plagued the Wildcats for the past several weeks was at the forefront again in this game: defense. SCHS committed seven errors in this game, while the Knights were spotless in that category.

In addition to their defensive woes, the Wildcats struggled to figure out CCS senior right-hander Connor Folds, who struck out seven SCHS batters and gave up only four hits over five scoreless innings of work.

Jack Clark was the only Wildcat who could get anything going offensively for SCHS. Clark went 2 for 2 with two singles, while Trenton Stubbs and Owen Shufflebarger were the only two other Wildcats able to muster hits off Folds.

Owen Lamb got the start on the mound for SCHS. In three innings of work, Lamb gave up four runs on a hit with four walks and six strikeouts. Brody Smith came on in relief of Lamb and gave up four runs on six hits with one strikeout.

While the Wildcats’ offense was non-existent, the same was not true for that of the Knights. CCS scored 10 runs on five hits, but was aided by those seven errors committed by SCHS. The Knights scored a run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead on a walk and scored three more runs in the bottom of the third on an error, a walk and an RBI double by Ty Jones. In the bottom of the fourth, CCS added three more runs in the fourth and another three in the fifth to salt away the 10-0 victory.

With the loss, the Wildcats drop to 14-6 overall on the season, but are still 10-0 in the Region 5A-Public standings. CCS, a member of the Georgia Association of Parochial and Private Schools (GAPP), is now 15-6 overall and 5-0 in its region.

The Wildcats will try to rebound from this set back when they host 18-7 Bleckley County this evening at 6 p.m. On Monday, April 15, the Wildcats will host the CCS Knights in a rematch. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.