Atlanta Braves World Championship Trophy Tour to make stop in Americus July 24, 2022

ATLANTA (April 14,2022) – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist. The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

The Trophy Tour will make a stop in Americus at the Rylander Theatre July 24th from 2 to 5pm. Americus Times-Recorder will update on the event when more information becomes available.