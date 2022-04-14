Sandra Mae Herron Tillman Parker: April 12, 2022

Mrs. Sandra Mae Herron Tillman Parker, age 80, of Americus, GA, passed away April 12, 2022 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Keith Parks will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

Sandra Parker was born August 5, 1941 in Montgomery, AL. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Aaron Herron and the late Sara Katherine Talton Tillman. While serving our country as Navy Reserves Seaman 2nd Class, her father, Arthur Herron, was killed in action during World War II in Iwo Jima. She was later adopted and raised by the late Thomas Cleveland Tillman Jr.

Mrs. Parker was a loving and dedicated wife for 56 years to her husband, Emory Parker, Sr. She was a caregiver by nature and spent most of her adult life building a home for their two boys, Emory, Jr., and Tommy. Sandra was a member of the Americus Junior Service League and a member of First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with children as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Later, Sandra enjoyed working as a customer service representative for The Tog Shop. After retirement, she enjoyed going to lunch with some of the friends she made while working at The Tog Shop. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Emory F. Parker Jr. (Lynde) of Americus and Dr. Thomas H. Parker (Jennifer) of Columbus, GA. A sister and brother-in-law, Susan Tillman King (Robert) of Lebanon, TN. A sister-in-law, Marian Pinnell (Jeryl). Four grandchildren and spouses, Tripp Parker (Michelle) of Americus, Sara Cathryn Coffey (Michel) of Dublin, GA, Haley Parker Benn (Cody) of Columbus, GA, and Olivia Parker of Columbus. Three great-grandchildren- Parker William Coffey, Anna Reese Coffey, and Emory F. Parker, IV also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Fouche Parker, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 221 South Lee Street, Americus, GA 31709, the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org, or the American Heart Association www.heart.org.

Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.