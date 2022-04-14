Sumter County employees take health and wellness to the streets

Thursday, April 14 you may have seen some of the staff from Sumter County walking around downtown Americus. There is a new initiative for Sumter County employees encouraging a healthier lifestyle so they took to the streets for their first walk from the courthouse down Lamar over to Forsyth on Lee Street then back to the courthouse again. When the walk was over, there was a raffle and sandwiches from Roman Oven. The county said they hope to bring this initiative to the public for their next fitness event to encourage a healthier Sumter County community. Americus Times-Recorder will share the information about any upcoming events as we receive it.