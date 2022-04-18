Area Beat Report April 11 to April 17

Published 1:10 pm Monday, April 18, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Carter, Malik Dijontae (In Jail), 25, Criminal Trespassing
  • Fore, Sherry Lee (In Jail), 46, Failure to have license on person/Removing or affixing license plate with the intent to conceal or misrepresent/Giving false name, address and date of birth to police officerForgery-4th degree (checks under $150)/Identity theft/Fraud
  • Hunter, Rodney Dean (In Jail), 57, Housing for Macon County
  • Johnson, Tristan Cortez (In Jail), 30, Housing for Macon County
  • Jones, Otis Carl (Dismissed), 40, Failure to Appear
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 21, Criminal Trespass
  • Lassiter, Jada Ashley (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
  • Mitchell, Marcus James (Bonded Out), 38, Failure to Appear
  • Williams, Jaylan Jamar (In Jail), 18, Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/14

  • McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail at 3:13 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 147 A and B Jenkins Rd. at 7:51 a.m., Burglary
  • 112 Harper Subdivision at 9:23 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1040 Hwy 27 East at 1:12 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 145 Thomas Dr. at 4:28 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • GA Hwy 308 about Mile Post seven at 4:47 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • W. Rockhill Dr. at E. Rockhill Dr. at 6:37 p.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to have license on person
  • 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 9:17 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 110 Woodland Acres at 9:48 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 159 Bumphead Rd. at 9:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 141 Country Lane at 9:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 10:42 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • GA Hwy 49 and Country Lane Rd. at 11:19 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • The Area of Graystone Dr. at 11:29 p.m., Drag Racing
  • 139 Harvey Priddy Rd. at 2:27 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Wood Valley Rd. and Country Lane Rd. at 8:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for distracted driving

4/15

  • Arch Helms Rd. and Sam Rodgers Rd. at 1:26 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 1:44 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 1134 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:51 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 304 at 5:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 106 E. Main St. at 5:46 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Irene Dr. and Brickyard Rd. at 6:48 p.m., Shots Fired
  • GA Hwy 49 South at US Hwy 280 West at 9:43 p.m., Verbal Warning for tail lights
  • 1360 GA Hwy 27 East at 11:33 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 1409 Felder St. at DD Fast Food at 7:57 a.m., Alarm Activation

4/16

  • 1664 Upper River Rd. at 9:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 4262 Hwy 280 East at 2:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Middle River Rd. at Hawkins Rd. at 3:04 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 160 sixth St. at 3:13 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 103 Cypress Lane at 3:19 p.m., Burglary
  • 104 Whipporwill Court at 5:07 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 707 Thrasher Rd. at 8:35 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 112 Pecan Circle at 9:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 248 Tulip Dr. at 10:12 p.m., Loud Music
  • 128 GA Hwy 49 North at 10:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608 at 1:21 a.m., Bad Child
  • 2494 Highway 195 North at 5:33 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 502 Confederate St. at 8:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 172 Briar Patch Circle at 8:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • E. Lamar St. at Reese St. at O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot at 12:51 a.m., warning for auxiliary lighting

4/17

  • GA Hwy 377 at MP 5 at 3:40 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 525 District Line Rd. at 2:34 p.m., Accident Report
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 4:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 163 Sunset Park Astros Club at 1:41 a.m., Business/House Check
  • 102 Sherwood Rd. at 4:30 a.m., Unsecured Door

4/18

  • 122 Lexington Circle at Lot 20 at 2:41 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608 at 4:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Quiante Raekwon, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Laster, William, 36, DUI-Refusal/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign
  • McCuller, Lakista Devard, 29, Contempt of Court
  • Monts, April Lynette, 29, Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Smith, Jalinda, 24, Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Mincer, Kamika, 43, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Woods, Jarrius Tyquawn, 26, City Probation
  • Paz Perez, Arnol Leonel, 19, Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – First Offense

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/11

  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court at 10:10 a.m., Contempt of Court

4/13

  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 2:01 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • E. Forsyth St. at Poplar St. at 5:45 p.m., City Probation/Traffic (non-alcohol)
  • Tom Hall Circle at 8:03 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 261B Lonnie Lane at 11:51 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 119 South Lee St. Municipal Court at 9:41 a.m., 9:52 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:05 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • North Jackson St. at 3:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • John St. at Alice St. at 12:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1015B East Furlow St. at 1:13 a.m., Domestic Dispute

4/14

  • 103F Eastview Circle at 3:29 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Tripp St. at East Forsyth St. at 11:33 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Hands Free Device Required – First Offense
  • 107 Prince St. at Food Lion at 11:57 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 3:07 p.m., Disrupting Public School/Simple Assault/Ungovernable Child
  • 123B Cherokee St. at 5:38 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Knollwood Dr. at 9:16 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 112 Bronco Dr. at 10:30 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Crawley St. at 10:45 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 603B Henrietta St. at 12:13 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 254 South Hampton St. at 10:36 p.m., Harassing Communications/Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop

4/15

  • Southland Rd. at Southland Academy at 1:21 a.m., Suspicious Person/Traffic-non-alcoholic
  • Jones Lane at 5:34 a.m., Criminal Trespass/theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • MLK Jr. Blvd. at Fred’s Auto Repair at 5:37 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • N. Lee St. at 7:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Tom Hall Circle at 1:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Reddick Dr. at Americus Housing Authority at 4:16 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hwy 49 North at 4:54 p.m., Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Southerfield Road at Discount Tobacco at 3:38 p.m., Damaget o Property
  • Knollwood Dr. at Cripple Creek Apartments at 7:08 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city linits

4/16

  • Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:01 a.m., City Probation
  • Bozeman Circle Apt. A at 7:48 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Hwy 19 South at Lawson Dr. at 11 a.m., Adult Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • A Oglethorpe Avenue at 1:53 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Hancock Dr. at 3:49 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Town Creek Circle at 4:04 p.m., Theft By Taking-Motor Vehicle
  • Ashby St. at 8:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Lorraine Avenue at 9:52 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Pinecrest Dr. at 11:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Sharon Dr. at 3:36 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Bozeman Circle at 4:18 a.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • E. South Lee St. at University Station Apartments at 10:05 p.m., Criminal Trespass

4/17

  • E. Lester St. at 9:09 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Rees Park at 2:51 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 402 South Hampton St. at 4:24 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Swett Avenue at 4:25 p.m., Battery
  • Lorraine Avenue at 7:16 p.m., Damage to Property
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:59 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Open Container of Alcohol in motor vehicle/Failure to stop at stop sign

 

 

 

 

 

 

