SGTC Students Create “Lucky Bamboo” Displays

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Students, faculty, and staff on the South Georgia Technical College campus in Americus recently had the opportunity to create their own “lucky bamboo” arrangements as part of National Gardening day. Participants placed bamboo stalks and decorative stones in a vase to make custom displays traditionally believed to bring good fortune.

Josh Curtin, SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs, organized the activity and demonstrated how to assemble the bamboo arrangements. All supplies for the activity were provided to the participants at no cost.

The South Georgia Technical College Office of Student Affairs offers a wide variety of activities on campus each semester to keep students engaged and provide them with the complete college experience.

