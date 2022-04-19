Area Beat Report April 18 to April 19
Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jordan, Dexter Lamar, 32, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mercer, Kathie Peterson, 46, Theft By Taking – Felony/financial Transaction-card fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
- Welborn, Markell Deion, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/City Probation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/18
- 111 Waitsman Dr. Apt. A at 3:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- Forrest St. at Russell St. at 11:06 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/City Probation
- 107A Horton Dr. at 12:50 p.m., Deceased Person
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:34 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 6:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 124 Hwy 27 East at 9:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 403 Poplar St. at 9:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree at 11:10 p.m., Civil Matter
- 101E Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:31 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking
- 754 South Hampton St. at 10:17 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 111 Douglas Dr. at 4:03 p.m., Miscellaneous Report