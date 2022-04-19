Area Beat Report April 18 to April 19

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Jordan, Dexter Lamar, 32, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mercer, Kathie Peterson, 46, Theft By Taking – Felony/financial Transaction-card fraud/Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
  • Welborn, Markell Deion, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/City Probation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/18

  • 111 Waitsman Dr. Apt. A at 3:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
  • Forrest St. at Russell St. at 11:06 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Failure to stop at stop sign at RR Xing/City Probation
  • 107A Horton Dr. at 12:50 p.m., Deceased Person
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:34 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 6:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 124 Hwy 27 East at 9:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 403 Poplar St. at 9:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree at 11:10 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 101E Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:31 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking
  • 754 South Hampton St. at 10:17 p.m., Harassing Communications
  • 111 Douglas Dr. at 4:03 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

