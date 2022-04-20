Area Beat Report April 18 to April 20
Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 32, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Stalking
- Mercer, Kathie Peterson (Bonded Out), 46, Theft By Taking/Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Pearce, Deondra (In Jail), 39, Housing for Stewart County
- Welborn, Marcal Deion (Charges dismissed), 26, City Probation
- Williams, Colby Jerel (In Jail), 34, Housing for Macon County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
4/18
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 20 at 2:41 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608 at 4:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft
- Hooks Mill Rd. at Indian Rd. at 9:38 a.m., Parking Violation
- 422 Southerfield Rd. at Randalls Auto Repair at 9:41 a.m., Entering Auto
- 111 Africana Dr. at 10:06 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:08 a.m., Traffic Accident
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:34 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 19 North at MM 16 at 7:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired registration
- 154 Railroad St. at 9:32 p.m., Stalking/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 506 Hwy 280 East at Get N Go at 10:28 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 160 Mitchell St. at 12:04 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 1412 GA Hwy 280 West at Lot D at 12:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 984 GA Hwy 118 at 2:33 a.m., Alarm Activation
4/19
- 121 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 208 Wood Valley Rd. at 2:38 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Philpot, Shaun Markell, 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Watts, Marquellis Bernard, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tag Light Requirements/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lenses required
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/19
- 307 West Jefferson St. at 11 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd degree/Entering automobile or other motor vehicle
- 119 North Lee St. at Citizens Bank of Americus at 2:44 p.m., Forgery – 3rd degree
- E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 3:51 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
- 96B Bozeman Circle at 8:40 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 254 South Hampton St. at 2:29 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Stalking
- 107A Bush Circle at 9:57 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 609 Harrold Avenue at 12:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1312 Douglas Circle at Americus Housing Authority at 10:38 p.m., Civil Matter