Healthy Sumter and Flint River Fresh join forces again to deliver food bags to communities in Americus

Americus (Sat, Apr 16, 2022) — Healthy Sumter was able to distribute more than 300 bags of food this past weekend to the Southside of Americus in spite of the rain.

It is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address Food Insecurity in Americus & Sumter County as well as neighboring counties. Other initiatives include eliminating Food Deserts by creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home. So far, more than 2,000 individuals have received food bags in Sumter County since last year.

Special thanks to Farmer Fredo and Flint River Fresh, Stephen Jackson, Phoebe Sumter, Restoration Church of Americus, Councilman Nelson Brown, Tammye Jones, Congressman Sanford Bishop Office; Americus Fire Department, Sumter County Sheriff Department, Judy Tott and Sheila Hambrick, Sumter County Family Connection; Pastor Wendy Peacock and Pat Turner of Fellowship Baptist Church, Julia Floyd, Sumter County 4-H; Mario Mitchell, Beautiful Minds Clubhouse; Nannette Hill, Kimbly Nelson, Americus Housing Authority and other volunteers.

Thanks for your investment in our community!