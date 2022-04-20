Ribbon cutting at The Sweet Spot Baking Company

Americus, GA – Bringing the luxury of fresh small batch baking to the Historic District of Americus. Women’s business enterprises are one of the fastest-growing segments in Georgia, and the state ranks #5 in the United States for the greatest number of businesses owned by women. Come celebrate the beginning of a remarkable journey for this woman-owned business. Not only is she bringing sweet treats and hand-crafted eats to the area, Emily Simpson brings a 25-year career in the food industry. Born with a passion for cooking, serving others is a labor of love. This event with feature custom tastings, a tour of the bakery, and an opportunity to learn about hosting bridal showers, wedding cake tastings, small corporate meetings, placing catering orders, and so much more that you will join the bakery’s local following and become a regular in no time! Before Christmas of 2019, orders began to pour in, and Emily was overwhelmed with joy from all of the support. This is when she realized she needed a bigger kitchen, so her husband Kris ran to find a place where all of her sweet dreams could come true! After finding the perfect spot, Emily was finally able to call The Sweet Spot Baking Company her own.

What: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

When: Thursday, April 21, 2022: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

11:45 AM Program Begins

12:00 PM Remarks

12:15 PM Ribbon Cutting

12:45 PM Program Ends

Where: The Sweet Spot Baking Co., 841 Elm Ave., Americus, GA, Free parking on-site