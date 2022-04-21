Area Beat Report April 19 to April 21

Published 2:59 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Rayquan Jamal (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Trespass
  • Jenkins, Clayton (Bonded Out), 22, Battery
  • Moss, Quanchellian Terica (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation
  • Avreitt, Robert Lee (In Jail), 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Cox, April Leann (Bonded Out), 33, Forgery-4th Degree/Forgery-3rd degree (Felony)

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary

4/19

  • 1211 District Line Rd. and Daniel Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 208 Wood Valley Rd. at 2:38 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 178 Bumphead Rd. at Georgia Forestry at 9:20 a.m., Information for officer
  • 173 Horseshoe Circle at 1:17 p.m., Information for officer
  • 110 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:49 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • US Hwy 280 East at Federal St. at 9:04 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 122 Lexington Circle Apartment 224 at 9:11 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 802 Bob Dodson Rd. at 9:32 p.m., Accident Report
  • 132 Pine Level Rd. at 10:35 p.m., Suspicious Person

4/20

  • Johnson St. at Confederate Rd. at 2:15 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 123 Larkspur Lane at 5 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Youngs Mill Rd. and GA Hwy 30 West at 5:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 377 and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 8:16 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle/Failure to have license on person/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to report accident/Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 10:57 a.m., Simple Battery
  • 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farms at 11:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 186 Mitchell St. at 11:37 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 172 Buttercup Lane at 5:51 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 7:53 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 194 Railroad St. at 8:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Lamar Road about GA Hwy 195 at 9:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for speeding
  • Salters Mill Rd. and GA Hwy 49 South at 9:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 17 at 12:02 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 108 Sunset Park Dr. at 1:14 a.m., Shots Fired
  • Lamar Road and North Spring Creek Circle at 5:29 a.m., Accident Report

4/21

  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Carson, Jessica Ann, 40, Contempt of Court
  • Johnson, Avis, 31, Contempt of Court
  • Mann, Lester Benail, 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • McDonald, Serenity Angelique, 18, Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
  • Watts, Marquellis Bernard, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tail lights required/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lens required

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/20

  • Bessie Mays Circle at 1:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • East Jefferson St. at Prince St. at 3:15 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tail lights required/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lens required
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:16 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Hosanna Circle at 4:15 a.m., Operating motor vehicle without a license
  • South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 5:10 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Bozeman Circle at 4:39 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South Lee St. at 8:56 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • Fairway 2 Apartment G at 9:32 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • Hosanna Circle at 10:14 a.m., Ungovernable Child
  • South Lee St. at 10:56 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • Ridge St. at 11:03 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • North Lee St. at 12:23 a.m., Damage to Property
  • E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 2:13 p.m., Damage to Property
  • Bell St. at Hancock Dr. at 2:31 p.m., Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
  • South Lee St. at 3:36 p.m. and 3:47 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Elm Avenue at Burke St. at 2:12 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Parker St. at Grantham St. at 4:14 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • Redrick St. at 5:35 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • South Hampton St. at 5:59 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
  • South MLK Blvd. at Apt. B2 at 6:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Oglethorpe Avenue at Douglas Circle at 8:48 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Felder St. at Apt. 8 Lexington Apartments at 9:36 p.m., Vicious Animals
  • Crawford St. at 9:38 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Grantham St. at 10:10 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Sharon Circle at 10:34 p.m., Suspicious Incident

 

 

 

