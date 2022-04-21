Area Beat Report April 19 to April 21
Published 2:59 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boone, Rayquan Jamal (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Trespass
- Jenkins, Clayton (Bonded Out), 22, Battery
- Moss, Quanchellian Terica (In Jail), 36, Probation Violation
- Avreitt, Robert Lee (In Jail), 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Cox, April Leann (Bonded Out), 33, Forgery-4th Degree/Forgery-3rd degree (Felony)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary
4/19
- 1211 District Line Rd. and Daniel Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 2:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 208 Wood Valley Rd. at 2:38 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 178 Bumphead Rd. at Georgia Forestry at 9:20 a.m., Information for officer
- 173 Horseshoe Circle at 1:17 p.m., Information for officer
- 110 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:49 p.m., Traffic Accident
- US Hwy 280 East at Federal St. at 9:04 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 122 Lexington Circle Apartment 224 at 9:11 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 802 Bob Dodson Rd. at 9:32 p.m., Accident Report
- 132 Pine Level Rd. at 10:35 p.m., Suspicious Person
4/20
- Johnson St. at Confederate Rd. at 2:15 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 123 Larkspur Lane at 5 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Youngs Mill Rd. and GA Hwy 30 West at 5:20 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 377 and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 8:16 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle/Failure to have license on person/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to report accident/Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 10:57 a.m., Simple Battery
- 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farms at 11:29 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 186 Mitchell St. at 11:37 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 172 Buttercup Lane at 5:51 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 7:53 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 194 Railroad St. at 8:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Lamar Road about GA Hwy 195 at 9:33 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for speeding
- Salters Mill Rd. and GA Hwy 49 South at 9:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 17 at 12:02 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 108 Sunset Park Dr. at 1:14 a.m., Shots Fired
- Lamar Road and North Spring Creek Circle at 5:29 a.m., Accident Report
4/21
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Carson, Jessica Ann, 40, Contempt of Court
- Johnson, Avis, 31, Contempt of Court
- Mann, Lester Benail, 41, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- McDonald, Serenity Angelique, 18, Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- Watts, Marquellis Bernard, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tail lights required/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lens required
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/20
- Bessie Mays Circle at 1:45 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- East Jefferson St. at Prince St. at 3:15 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked-Misdemeanor/Tail lights required/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lens required
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 4:16 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hosanna Circle at 4:15 a.m., Operating motor vehicle without a license
- South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 at 5:10 a.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Bozeman Circle at 4:39 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- South Lee St. at 8:56 a.m., Contempt of Court
- Fairway 2 Apartment G at 9:32 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Hosanna Circle at 10:14 a.m., Ungovernable Child
- South Lee St. at 10:56 a.m., Contempt of Court
- Ridge St. at 11:03 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- North Lee St. at 12:23 a.m., Damage to Property
- E. Lamar St. at Tidal Wave at 2:13 p.m., Damage to Property
- Bell St. at Hancock Dr. at 2:31 p.m., Driving without a valid license-Misdemeanor/Child Seat Belt Violation/Failure to yield for funeral procession
- South Lee St. at 3:36 p.m. and 3:47 p.m., Contempt of Court
- Elm Avenue at Burke St. at 2:12 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Parker St. at Grantham St. at 4:14 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Redrick St. at 5:35 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Prince St. at Food Lion at 5:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- South Hampton St. at 5:59 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- South MLK Blvd. at Apt. B2 at 6:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Oglethorpe Avenue at Douglas Circle at 8:48 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Felder St. at Apt. 8 Lexington Apartments at 9:36 p.m., Vicious Animals
- Crawford St. at 9:38 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- Grantham St. at 10:10 p.m., Aggravated Assault
- Sharon Circle at 10:34 p.m., Suspicious Incident