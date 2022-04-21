Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation hosts recruiting event at SGTC

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation officials visited South Georgia Technical College recently for an on-campus recruitment event tailored for the aviation maintenance, avionics, and aircraft structural students. The visit was designed to share information about Gulfstream and the employment opportunities available to graduates.

SGTC aviation instructors as well as students met with the Gulfstream officials in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus and were treated to a video about the different career opportunities available with Gulfstream. Students were also able to ask questions.

Quenterrious Ousley, Associate Specialist Workforce Development for Gulfstream along with Becky Elliott, Director, Completions – Brunswick and other members of their team took part in the visit and also toured the 42,000 square foot SGTC Griffin Bell Aerospace Technology Center which houses the college’s aviation maintenance, avionics, and aircraft structural programs.

South Georgia Technical College is one of 22 colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and is one of only two technical colleges in the state with on-campus housing. SGTC is the only technical college in Georgia with on-campus housing that offers aviation maintenance technology, avionics, and aircraft structural technology programs. The staff has over 75 years of industry experience from the private sector and military or federal bases in addition to their teaching experience.

Approximately 60 students are currently enrolled in the aviation programs at SGTC. It takes six terms or 90 semester hours to complete the aviation maintenance program. SGTC has been named the best community college in Georgia for the third consecutive year by Niche.com and had the 2018 national SkillsUSA winner in the aviation maintenance competition. It consistently has top finishers in the state and national competition. SGTC had a finalist in the 2021 SkillsUSA competition and has a student competing in the 2022 National Skills USA competition this summer.

The college is currently registering students for summer semester which begins May 26th. For more information about South Georgia Technical College visit www.southgatech.edu or contact the SGTC admissions director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu. Call SGTC at 229-921-2394 or 1-800-928-0283.