Martha “Janie” Turner: April 19, 2022

Martha “Janie” Turner, age 86, of Cobb, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Turner was born to the late Bob and Mildred Harper on December 9, 1935, in Rosehill, AL. She was a devoted member to Lee Street United Methodist Church in Americus. Mrs. Turner was also a member of several organizations such as the Azalea Garden Club, the Retired Educator’s Club, and the Delta Kappa Gammas. One of her achievements was being selected as the Mother of the Year of the Georgia Mother Association where she received the Mother of Achievement Award in 2013.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Lee Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Dennis Stalvey officiating. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James Terrell Turner of Cobb, GA; two sons, Dr. James Michael Turner (Sherry) of Ft. Smith, AR and Dr. Robert Franklin Turner (Lisa) of Augusta, GA; one daughter, Cheryl Jane Fletcher (Mike) of Americus, GA; five grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Fletcher, Maggie (Matthew) Moore, Ashley (Justin) Cole, Julianna (Caleb) Simons, and Christopher Turner; and four great grandchildren, James Moore, Audrey Fletcher, Walt Cole, and Peter Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marie Harper.

