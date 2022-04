May 24 Election information

GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION, NONPARTISAN GENERAL ELECTION AND SPECIAL ELECTION

May 24, 2022

RUNOFF ELECTION

June 21, 2022

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE

April 25, 2022

EARLY/ADVANCED VOTING

May 2, 2022 (Monday) thru May 7, 2022 (Saturday)

May 9, 2022 (Monday) thru May 14, 2022 (Saturday)

May 16, 2022 (Monday) thru May 20, 2022 (Friday)

TIME PRECINCT OPEN AND CLOSE DAILY

8:00 a.m. till 5:00 P.M.

LOCATION FOR EARLY/ADVANCED VOTING

Griffin Bell Conference Center

1800 South Lee Street

Americus, Georgia 31709

ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION DEADLINE TO BE SUBMITTED FOR MAY GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION

May 13, 2022 (Friday)

VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR GENERAL PRIMARY RUNOFF FOR FEDERAL RACES

May 23, 2022 (Monday)

ELECTION DAY

May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)