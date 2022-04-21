Schley County Middle School Baseball Team wins region title

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Middle School Baseball Team captured the 5A Region Championship with an 11-1 victory over Taylor County Middle School. Jake Little and Oscar Lloyd combined to throw a no-hitter in leading the Wildcats to victory on Monday, April 18 at Schley County High School.

Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Jackson Wilder (2 hits and 2 RBI), Trent Wisham (2 RBI), Julian Salzar (2 RBI), Caleb Renfroe (1 RBI), Little (1 RBI), Gabriel Powell (1 RBI), Lloyd (3 runs), Blake Weldon (1 hit), Cameron Hamsley (1 hit), and Hunter Jordan (1 run).

The Wildcats finished the season with a 16-1 record overall and a 12-0 record in the region. It was the second straight region title for the Cats. “We played good baseball this year. We were fortunate enough to have pitchers who were able to throw strikes and hit their spots and a great defense that kept mistakes to a minimum behind them,” SCMS Head Coach Travis Bishop said. “They’ve done everything Coach McCorkle and I have asked them to do. It really has been a total team effort. We have a really talented eighth grade group who were good leaders and team players. I look forward to seeing the growth next year for our seventh graders. I’m so proud of each player.”

The Wildcats are coached by Travis Bishop and Richard McCorkle. Team members are eighth grade: Cameron Dowdey, Jake Little, Oscar Lloyd, Gabriel Powell, Caleb Renfroe, Julian Salazar, Blake Weldon, and Trent Wisham. Seventh graders: Jax Barrett, John Wesley Beaver, Sterling Blanchard, Logan Hale, Cameron Hamsley, Hunter Jordan, Brayden McKinney, Seth Renfroe, Tucker Smith and Jackson Wilder. Managers are Laura Lee Bush and Taryn Jacobs.