Area Beat Report April 21 to 22

Published 1:40 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 58, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 20, Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony
  • Johnson, Karl Wayne (In Jail), 50, Housing for Webster County

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/21

  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 9:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 357 Memorial Mile Dr. at 11:52 a.m., Threats
  • 137 Lexington Circle Lot 4 145 Lexington Circle at 3:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbances
  • 104 Pecan Terrace at 4:40 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 4:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at 5:53 p.m., Bad Child
  • US Hwy 280 West at US Hwy 19 South at 6:20 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • 142 Salem Woods Dr. at 7:31 p.m., Information for officer
  • 222 Loop Rd. at Reflections Club at 10:37 p.m., Suspicious Person

4/22

  • 114 Iris Dr. at Apt. C at 12:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • McCrary, Raymond, 24, Disorderly Conduct
  • McCrary, Timothy Marcus, 20, Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

4/20

  • Ridge St. at 4:06 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

4/21

  • Railroad St. at Town Creek at 5:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Norris St. at 3:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Brady Rd. at Salinas Boatworks at 6:32 p.m., Simple Battery
  • East Church St. at 10:21 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Tripp St. at Super hop at 10:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

