Area Beat Report April 21 to 22
Published 1:40 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 58, Theft By Shoplifting
- Brown, Gregory Bernard (In Jail), 20, Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony
- Johnson, Karl Wayne (In Jail), 50, Housing for Webster County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/21
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby at 9:26 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 357 Memorial Mile Dr. at 11:52 a.m., Threats
- 137 Lexington Circle Lot 4 145 Lexington Circle at 3:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbances
- 104 Pecan Terrace at 4:40 p.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 11 at 4:55 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at 5:53 p.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 280 West at US Hwy 19 South at 6:20 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 142 Salem Woods Dr. at 7:31 p.m., Information for officer
- 222 Loop Rd. at Reflections Club at 10:37 p.m., Suspicious Person
4/22
- 114 Iris Dr. at Apt. C at 12:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- McCrary, Raymond, 24, Disorderly Conduct
- McCrary, Timothy Marcus, 20, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
4/20
- Ridge St. at 4:06 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
4/21
- Railroad St. at Town Creek at 5:12 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:08 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Norris St. at 3:53 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Brady Rd. at Salinas Boatworks at 6:32 p.m., Simple Battery
- East Church St. at 10:21 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at Super hop at 10:46 p.m., Domestic Disturbance