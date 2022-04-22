Phoebe Sumter offering free mammograms in May

Americus, Ga. – During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter will be offering 30 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are overdue for their annual screening. The mammograms will be provided to the first 30 eligible women who make appointments. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

age 40 or older

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor.

must have a referring physician

Please note that this event is only for initial mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2022, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 287,850 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and that nearly 43,250 people will lose their battle with the disease.

To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Sumter Patient Contact Center at (229) 931-1375. Scheduling for the free mammograms will begin Wednesday, April 27, 2022.