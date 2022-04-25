Time to register for Prison to Peanuts Ride is running out

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be holding its annual Prison to Peanuts Ride on Saturday, May 7. There is still time to register, but those who wish to participate should register as soon as possible.

Those who would like to register for this annual event can do so with the promo code PBICECREAM and save $10 off the regular price. To register, go to www.prisontopeanuts.com.

There are four routes that cyclists can choose to ride on. They can ride 13, 34, 67 or 103 miles through the Southwest Georgia country side and go through two national historic sites.

After the ride is over, riders can enjoy a delicious home style cooked lunch and savor Plains’ famous peanut butter ice cream.